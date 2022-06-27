Stray vandalism prompts new plea from Harrogate Borough Council

After local residents reported two young trees had been torn down, the council said anyone who may have seen something should report it to the police.

A Harrogate Borough Council spokesperson said: “Our parks and grounds maintenance teams work year round to ensure we have a beautiful district to live or work in and for visitors to enjoy.

Local residents reported two young trees had been torn down on the Stray in Harrogate.

“To see this pointless destruction and disregard for our lovely natural environment is shocking.

“Unfortunately the individuals don’t seem to realise that their behaviour doesn’t just impact on them but the enjoyment of others.

“We urge anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet reported it to North Yorkshire Police, to do so at: www.northyorkshire.police.uk or by calling 101.”

Some residents have been complaining that last Thursday's vandalism is the work of students celebrating their last day of exams by drinking and playing music on the Stray.