Bodycam footage shows the moment Charlie Wilson was caught with cocaine and amphetamine in his hands.

A Huntingdon drug dealer who attempted to run from police with a stash of drugs has been jailed.

Neighbourhood officers were on patrol in the town on 18 May when they spotted Charlie Wilson in the High Street.

The 21-year-old immediately ran away prompting a foot chase through the town.

After a short while, Wilson, of no fixed address, stopped running and was arrested. He had 48 wraps of cocaine and 13 wraps of amphetamine in his hand.

At Peterborough Crown Court on November 21, Wilson was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to possession with intent to supply cocaine and amphetamine.

PC Edward McAuley, who investigated, said: “Drug dealing isn’t just illegal substances, it’s exploitation within communities, endangering lives and fuelling cycles of crime.

“We are committed to dismantling these networks and putting those responsible before the courts.”