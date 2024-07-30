As school holidays are underway, Yorkshire survey reveals families’ most popular summer destinations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As school holidays are underway, Yorkshire surveyThe summer holidays provide families with the perfect opportunity to spend quality time together. For many families, they use the time off to holiday abroad, enjoy a change of scenery and make new memories. reveals families’ most popular summer destinations

Leeds Bradford Airport wanted to find out which destinations families were looking to travel to from the Yorkshire area this summer, as well as what their travel habits were compared against other holiday makers. LBA conducted a survey of 500 people from Yorkshire and the surrounding areas to discover the travel habits of different groups.

Paphos, Cyprus is a family dream destination for 2024

Amongst the families surveyed, the majority named Paphos in Cyprus as their dream destination. Cyprus proved a popular country for families, as Larnaca also ranked third as the place families most wanted to visit. Interestingly, the dream destinations across all groups surveyed varied from the choices for families. The survey revealed across all demographic groups, Rome was the most popular dream destination (43% chose it), followed by Paris (34%) and Prague (34%).

500 people from Yorkshire took part in a survey to discover their travel habits

The top three dream destinations for families were:

Destination

% of families surveyed who had picked as their dream destination

Paphos, Cyprus

31%

Tenerife, Spain

20%

Larnaca, Cyprus

19%

Yorkshire families are creatures of habit with their holiday destination choices

Compared against other demographics, families said they are much more likely to visit the same destinations again as they had for past holidays. The survey revealed families crave security and familiarity in their choices. Choosing places which are tried and tested makes sense for families as this can help with establishing a holiday routine, perfect for parents of young children in particular. Additionally, having a closer location to an airport like LBA fits families needs better for convenience and planning.

Families are looking to online reviews to inform their travel choices

When looking at the contributing factors to holiday choices, families revealed they were more likely to base their travel destinations around online reviews. 21% said they’d trust online reviews, which was higher than the 15% average across all demographics surveyed.

Families said the main reason for their trip was to find somewhere fun, as opposed to other factors such as basing location choice on weather or food options. Most Yorkshire holiday makers have only visited 4 European countries in their lifetime.

Across all demographic groups surveyed, most people (57%) from the Yorkshire area had visited 4 countries or fewer in their lifetime. 38% of those surveyed had visited 2 or fewer countries, and just 16% have visited more than 10.

Looking at the differences in answers on deciding factors for holidays for other demographics versus families, 18-34s (Gen Z/younger Millennials) overwhelmingly said they want new places to visit on their next trip (70% said this was the main reason for their holiday choices). Over 55s (Gen X/Baby Boomers) shared that they prioritise sunny destinations for their travel choices (75% said this was their top reason for destination choice).

Nicola McMullen, Aviation Director, from Leeds Bradford Airport, commented on the survey findings:

“Despite having access to 80+ fantastic destinations to visit, the survey found families were looking for familiar spots to go back to year-on-year. It is interesting to see how our families surveyed compared against other groups such as singles and couples of different ages, who were more likely to seek new locations to visit. It makes complete sense for families across Yorkshire to choose familiar destinations which give them a sense of security, making life easier as they can plan their routines for their children and be reassured they know the area they plan to visit. Families are looking for good value and convenience for their trips, as well as destinations which will provide fun for all the family. Not only convenient, but LBA offers great value for families and all groups.