North Yorkshire set to host stage of the 2022 Tour of Britain

Britain’s leading cycle race will return to Yorkshire for stage four on Wednesday, September 7.

It was last in the area back in 2009, when York welcomed the opening day’s finish, and before that in 2008 when Dalby Forest hosted a stage finish.

North Yorkshire’s communities are well known for their wholehearted embrace of major cycling events, from the Tour de France Grand Départ to the Tour de Yorkshire and UCI Road World Championships, so large crowds are anticipated for the stage and promises to be a must-watch.

Councillor Carl Les, County Council leader, said: “We are delighted to once again welcome major competitive cycling to North Yorkshire.

"The route the race will take within the county is currently being finalised to provide a thrilling ride while maximising opportunities for people to enjoy the race.

“As soon as the details are announced, I’m sure our communities will want to begin planning how they will welcome and celebrate the event and cycling fans across the county and beyond will be able to plan how they will watch.

“We will work closely with our partners and, with experience gathered through the management of major races over the best part of a decade, will play our part in ensuring the event runs smoothly to guarantee maximum enjoyment and minimum disruption to everyday life.”

The host regions for this year’s Tour of Britain, which will take place from 4 to 11 September, combine a return to areas familiar to the Tour with others that break new ground.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain Race Director, said: “Announcing the locations of the Tour of Britain stages is always a day I look forward to greatly, as I know how much people want to watch the race from their own doorsteps!

“We are thrilled to be returning to North Yorkshire with the Tour of Britain and know what a warm welcome the race will receive.

"Together with our partners at North Yorkshire County Council, we are working to create a fantastic route and engage all of the communities along it, resulting in what will no doubt be a memorable stage of the Tour.”

ITV4 will continue to broadcast live flag-to-flag coverage of every stage, as well as a nightly highlights show.

The race will also be shown in more than 150 countries, in part thanks to the event’s partnerships with Eurosport and the Global Cycling Network.

Last year’s star-studded race was won by Belgian rider Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo – Visma), with reigning world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe finishing third overall.