North Yorkshire Police appealing for information following incident in Harrogate

An incident which took place in the Fairways Drive area of Harrogate at around 7.30pm on Monday, February 7 is being investigated by North Yorkshire Police.

A resident heard their car alarm going off and went outside to investigate where he was threatened by suspects who then drove off in his car, a white Ford Focus RS with distinctive blue puddle lights and blue interior lights.

The police are appealing for anyone who saw anything or who may have CCTV, doorbell camera or dashcam footage covering the area to get in contact.

If you can help, email [email protected] or call 101, press option two and ask for DC 914.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can get in contact with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.