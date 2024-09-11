Airedale & Wharfedale League: Beckwithshaw CC lose top-of-the-table clash

Sam Moore shone with the bat for Beckwithshaw CC. Picture: Steve Riding

Beckwithshaw CC passed up the chance to secure promotion to the Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stags, who sit second in the Division One standings, lost their top-of-the-table showdown with Addingham by 20 runs, a result which saw the league leaders crowned champions.

Chris Wademan and Ben Holderness took three wickets each as the hosts made 226/9 in 47 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Moore (68) and Olly Hotchkiss (65) both hit half-centuries when ‘Shaw replied, though they were all out for 209 in the end.

Fourth-placed Follifoot crushed Olicanian after putting 279 all out on the board.

Nat Cutts (90) and Hector Bowerman (81) made big runs for the Bulls before Harry Chew took centre stage, snapping up a superb haul of 7-19 to send the visitors packing for just 61.

Bardsey dropped to the foot of the table and find themselves 18 points shy of safety having been knocked over for 93 chasing Ilkley’s 273/2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Premier Division, Collingham & Linton consolidated second spot courtesy of a five-wicket success at homer to Burley-in-Wharfedale.

Adam Wetherall (4-34) and Toby Jacklin (3-27) were among the wickets as the away team were dismissed on 148.

Skipper Jonathan Haslem then struck 49 to guide his side over the line.

Already-relegated Bilton suffered an 18th defeat in 19 matches when they travelled to Horsforth Hall Park.

Harry Schofield bowled nicely to return figures of 4-37 as the hosts declared on 306/7.

Bilton were then bowled out on 155 despite a half-century from Nicholas Walker (58).