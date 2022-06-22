Tuseif Arshad is congratulated by his Bilton CC team-mates after taking a wicket during Saturday's derby success over Beckwithshaw. Pictures: Gerard Binks

The Stags were beaten for the third weekend on the spin and the eighth time in 10 outings this term having been bowled out with just 126 runs on the board.

Joe Holderness (35) and Ross Sedgley (34) both made starts, but that was about as good as it got for the visitors.

Sam Dale did a big chunk of the damage for Bilton, helping himself to a haul of 5-12, while Tuseif Arshad took a trio of scalps.

Ben Holderness batting for Beckwithshaw.

Opener Cameron Martin got the home reply off to a decent start with a knock of 43 before Dale (29) and Chris Peirson (28 not out) steered their side to 130/5 and a five-wicket success in 27 overs.

Joe Holderness did his best to get Beckwithshaw back into the contest, bagging 4-41, though his efforts proved to be in vain.

Victory moves eighth-placed Bilton 18 points clear of the bottom two.

Collingham & Linton remain fourth in the top-flight standings despite Saturday’s 29-run reverse at the hands of Otley.

Charlie Swallow (4-57) and Toby Jacklin (3-68) were once again the pick of the home attack, helping to ensure that their visitors did progress any further than 237/9 from their 50 overs.

But that total would prove beyond Collingham, despite a number of their batsmen getting themselves in.

Jack Harrison (45 not out), Jacklin (33) and Ed Hayhurst (30) all looked in decent touch at the crease, however none of them managed to go on and compile a big score.

Follifoot’s inconsistent recent form saw them relinquish top spot, just a week after they took over at the Division Two summit.

The Bulls were beaten at home by Adel in agonising fashion in a contest which went right down to the wire.

Yasar Ali claimed four wickets as the away side posted 230 having won the toss.

Skipper Nick Robinson (54) struck a half-century, while Nat Cutts hit 31, though Follifoot ran out of deliveries with the scoreboard reading 225/9.

That result sees Robinson’s troops slide to third spot, where they sit three positions above Bardsey.

Tom Clayton’s team successfully overhauled Calverley St Wilfrids’ 226/9, Josh Hughes taking 3-35.