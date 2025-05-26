Airedale & Wharfedale League: Beckwithshaw CC hold their nerve to complete narrow victory

Olly Hotchkiss and his Beckwithshaw CC team-mates returned to winning ways at the weekend. Picture: Gerard Binks

Beckwithshaw CC held their nerve to complete a narrow victory over Horsforth Hall Park in the Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division.

The Stags headed into Saturday’s fixture off the back of two losses, but got themselves into a decent position by putting a total of 227 all out on the board.

Oliver Hebblethwaite (50) and Pete Hotchkiss (49) paved the way with an opening stand of 113 before Olly Hotchkiss added 36 lower down the order.

Horsforth managed to stay in contention throughout their chase, but three wickets for Chris Wademan ensured that ‘Shaw looked to be the favourites heading into the final few overs.

In the end, a six off the penultimate ball of the afternoon left the visitors needing another maximum from the very last delivery to tie the scores, but Wademan struck again to decide matters and wrap up a haul of 4-79.

Collingham & Linton lost ground in the title race as they suffered a first defeat in five matches when they travelled to Burley-in-Wharfedale.

Ed Hayhurst’s men headed into the game second in the table, but found themselves with plenty of work to do after their hosts racked up 335/7 in their 50 overs.

The ever-reliable Toby Jacklin was once again the pick of the Collingham attack, snapping up 4-87.

Charlie Swallow (60) and Leo Johnson (53) both struck half-centuries in response, though the away reply ended 98 runs short.

In Division One, Bilton maintained their unbeaten start to 2025 courtesy of a 44-run success over Menston.

Louis Foxton (69), Nicholas Walker (67) and Jamie Bryant (62) all shone with the bat as the high-flyers posted 284/8.

A brace of scalps apiece for David Cummings, Jamie Allen and Sam Dale then helped restrict Menston to 240/7.

Bardsey won by four wickets when they visited Bolton Villas.

There were three wickets each for Sameer Manjrekar and Jack Geldard as the hosts were bowled out on 216.

Martin Pugh then led Bardsey to 218/6 with a fine, unbeaten knock of 86.

Rock-bottom Follifoot were routed by Ilkley having been skittled for just 91.

The away team then required just 13.2 overs to knock off the required runs.