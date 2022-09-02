Sutton United v Harrogate Town: Paul Thirlwell reveals what Town must do to get season back on track

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Town assistant Paul Thirlwell wants a change in the mentality of Town this weekend.

Both have been lacking in a tough start to the season but after a busy deadline night, the Sulphurites will look to put it right at Sutton United on Saturday.As well as having only scored in one of their last seven matches, Harrogate have been guilty of giving their opponents a leg up in the last two games, against Newport County and Hartlepool United.They trailed 4-0 at half-time at home to Newport and Hartlepool 2-0 inside 33 minutes in the Football League Trophy."There's no excuse," insisted assistant manager Thirlwell.

"We were disappointed to lose at Barrow and there was nothing in the game but Newport, if you're going to make the errors we did and be 4-0 down at half-time, it's a bit of a freak score and not one we've been involved in before."The other night was a disappointment from that sense as well, giving away two sloppy goals when there's nothing in it - if anything, we've started the better. We have to start games well and brightly, things we're known for."

Dior Angus, Samuel Folarin, Josh Colley and Danny Grant arrived on deadline day, and should give the squad much-needed attacking firepower."We'll look back at opportunities and ask if we could have done better but certainly we need to create more chances," stressed Thirlwell."We've always scored goal in every season since we went full-time. it's the most difficult thing to do and we've got to get back to that so we've been working on it on and off the pitch."Sutton are the best in the league at what they do - they're physical but they can also play as well and they can run all over teams so if you're not prepared to match that first and foremost nine times out of ten you'll lose the game or certainly not win it."It's up to the players to deliver on the day."

