The League Two Sulphurites have completed last-ditch moves for Exeter City’s Josh Coley and Middlesbrough’s Samuel Folarin.

Those deals follow the arrivals of Dior Angus and Danny Grant at the EnviroVent Stadium earlier on Thursday evening.

Town chief Simon Weaver revealed on Wednesday that he was hopeful of bringing in another attacker before the summer transfer window slammed shut.

But, the North Yorkshire club have been extremely busy in the last 24 hours in an attempt to bolster a forward line which has failed to score a goal in six of their eight competitive outings so far this season.

The departures of Aaron Martin, Danilo Orsi and Mark Beck meant that Luke Armstrong and Jack Muldoon were the only recognised senior centre-forwards at Weaver’s disposal prior to Thursday’s deadline-day activity.

Former Wrexham man Angus, 28, is a 6ft-tall striker, while 22-year-old Huddersfield loanee Grant can play in a variety of positions in the final third.

Coley is also versatile and capable of operating out wide or as a number 10.

The 24-year-old began his career with York City, before featuring for the likes of Hitchin Town and Histon.

Coley signed for Norwich in July 2018 and featured regularly for the Canaries’ Under-23 side, then joined National League Maidenhead via spells at Dunfermline and Stotfold.

Having impressed there, he was recruited by Exeter at the start of the 2021/22 season, one that would see City earn promotion from League Two.

Coley will wear the number 10 shirt at Wetherby Road.

Deadline-day arrival number four Folarin joins Harrogate on a permanent transfer from Middlesbrough having spent last season on loan in the Scottish Championship with Queen of the South.

The pacey forward signed for Boro in 2019 following a successful trial, having previously been on the books at Tooting & Mitcham.

The 21-year-old would go on to make his first-team debut for the Teessiders in January 2020 and would make further appearances during the 2020/21 season, scoring his first Boro goal against Brentford in the FA Cup.

Folarin will wear the number 12 shirt at Town.