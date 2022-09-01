Sutton United v Harrogate Town: Slow starts must be put right against Sutton says Town striker Muldoon

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Town striker Jack Muldoon is keen to see an improvement from Town when they face Sutton at the weekend.

Following on from back-to-back League Two losses to Barrow and Newport County, the Sulphurites once again failed to score or take anything from the game as they went down 2-0 at Hartlepool United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

Just as was the case in last weekend’s 4-0 mauling by Newport, a slow start to proceedings meant that Simon Weaver’s team were already facing a mountain to climb by the time the half-time whistle sounded at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Two goals in the space of 16 minutes from Mikael Ndjoli put a Pools side who had not managed to win any of their previous 16 competitive matches in full control of proceedings and, despite a slight improvement after the break, Town were unable to fight their way back into the contest.

And the experienced Muldoon is adamant that everyone in Harrogate colours needs to be pulling in the same direction if they are to get back on track sooner rather than later.

“First half, we were sluggish and we got a bit of a telling at half-time. The gaffer said that we needed to show bite and spirit and that he wanted legs and energy out there and he wasn’t seeing it,” the versatile 33-year-old forward told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“It’s just not us is it. We’ve built this team on that, on being quick out of the blocks, getting straight at teams and making ourselves hard to play against. That is what we need to be doing.

“We need everyone on board and to be doing that, really. We need everyone to have a good attitude

“The older boys need to get the younger lads under their wing, but as a player, you’ve still got your own game to play, so it’s difficult to a certain degree. It’s about bringing those lads through and getting everyone singing from the same hymn sheet.

“Hopefully we can put it right on Saturday, go to Sutton and get something. We need to kick on now.”

Manager Simon Weaver believes his team ‘turned the page’ with their second half performance on Tuesday night, as they improved significantly on the opening 45 minutes.

If Town, who currently sit 18th in the table, are indeed to get a positive result at 13th-placed Sutton this weekend, then it is not just an improvement on their recent performances that is required.

History is very much against them, with their track-record against the U’s at Gander Green Lane about as bad as it could be.

The Sulphurites have been beaten on each of their four previous visits to South London, losing 1-0 in both League Two and the EFL Trophy last term.