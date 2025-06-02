Lewis Cass has joined Harrogate Town on a two-year contract. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

A former Newcastle United defender with two promotions on his CV and a decent amount of League One experience is Harrogate Town’s second new signing of the summer.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Cass, who operates primarily as a right-back, joins the Sulphurites from League Two rivals Grimsby following the termination of his Mariners contract by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old came through the youth ranks with Premier League Newcastle, spending eight years with the Magpies before joining Hartlepool United on loan in 2020/21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He helped Pools escape the National League at the end of that season before heading to Port Vale on loan, where he played 19 times in League Two.

Having impressed at Vale Park, Cass persuaded the Valiants to sign him on a permanent deal and went on to feature 31 times in League One during 2022/23 and 2023/24.

He was then loaned out to Stockport County, where he was part of the squad which won promotion out of League Two in May 2024.

Last season saw Grimsby swoop for Cass’ services, and he established himself as a first-team regular during the first half of 2024/25, making 31 appearances in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also comfortable at centre-half, the Tynesider has been on Harrogate’s radar for some time, and head of player recruitment Lloyd Kerry says that he and first-team boss Simon Weaver are pleased to have eventually landed their man.

“We tried to bring him in a couple of seasons ago and have been monitoring him since,” revealed Kerry.

“He’s a big, strong, powerful right-back who likes to go forward and knows the level well, so he’ll be a solid addition.

“We’re looking for competition for places in each position and have good options in that area of the pitch now.”

Cass, who has signed a two-year deal at Harrogate, has been handed the number 24 shirt and follows ex-Halifax midfielder Jack Evans into Wetherby Road.