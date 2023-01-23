Harrogate Town season ticket holders invited to bring a friend for free to Sutton United clash

After their trip to Grimsby Town was postponed on Saturday due to a frozen pitch, Harrogate Town AFC are back at The EnviroVent Stadium on Saturday, January 28 as they welcome Sutton United.

As an additional thank you for purchasing a Season Ticket for the 2022/23 season, the football club would like to invite season ticket holders to bring a friend to their fixture against Sutton United for free.

Your additional ticket can be redeemed in store or online by completing the following steps:

Harrogate Town season ticket holders are being invited to bring a friend for free to the Sutton United clash

- Login to your online account (must be logged in to see the free ticket)

- Select the Harrogate Town vs Sutton United game

- Choose the stand

- Click on Season Ticket Holder: Bring a friend for free (£0.00)

- Proceed to checkout and confirm order

Also for this game, season ticket holders in the Barclay LED Stand and Row A of Block 3 of the EnviroVent Seated Stand can enjoy a free drink on them from their supporters’ bar.

You can pick up your token at the turnstile when scanning in on arrival and swap your token for a beer or soft drink.

