Harrogate Town season ticket holders invited to bring a friend for free to Sutton United clash
Harrogate Town season ticket holders are being given the opportunity to bring a friend to Saturday’s match against Sutton United, for free.
After their trip to Grimsby Town was postponed on Saturday due to a frozen pitch, Harrogate Town AFC are back at The EnviroVent Stadium on Saturday, January 28 as they welcome Sutton United.
As an additional thank you for purchasing a Season Ticket for the 2022/23 season, the football club would like to invite season ticket holders to bring a friend to their fixture against Sutton United for free.
Your additional ticket can be redeemed in store or online by completing the following steps:
- Login to your online account (must be logged in to see the free ticket)
- Select the Harrogate Town vs Sutton United game
- Choose the stand
- Click on Season Ticket Holder: Bring a friend for free (£0.00)
- Proceed to checkout and confirm order
Also for this game, season ticket holders in the Barclay LED Stand and Row A of Block 3 of the EnviroVent Seated Stand can enjoy a free drink on them from their supporters’ bar.
You can pick up your token at the turnstile when scanning in on arrival and swap your token for a beer or soft drink.
For more information and to purchase tickets Saturday’s game, visit https://www.harrogatetownafc.com/match/tickets/