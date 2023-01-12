Here are 22 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

1. Paisley

Paisley is a four-year-old Greyhound who is a lovely natured dog and came to the centre via an inspector after her needs were not getting met. Paisley would love a family who will let her share sofa snuggles with them as she absolutely loves settling down for lots of cuddles. She has had a pretty tough start to life and is now looking for her very own family who will show her the joys of life and introduce her to the big wide world where she can go on interesting walks and exciting adventures.

Photo: RSPCA