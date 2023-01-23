News you can trust since 1836
Ripon hotel named ‘Hotel of the Year’ at prestigious Food and Travel Magazine Awards

Grantley Hall in Ripon has picked up two Food and Travel Magazine awards, as voted for by their readers.

By Lucy Chappell
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 10:15am

The boutique hotel has been named Rural Hotel of the Year and Overall Hotel of the Year at the 2022 Food and Travel Reader Awards held in London earlier this month.

The Food and Travel Reader Awards celebrates the very best from the world of food, drink and travel, across 23 categories, including restaurants, chefs, hotels, destinations, tour operators, cruise companies and airlines who were among those honoured.

Grantley Hall in Ripon has been named Rural Hotel of the Year and Overall Hotel of the Year at the 2022 Food and Travel Reader Awards
Andrew McPherson, General Manager at Grantley Hall, said: “On behalf of the entire team here at Grantley Hall, I would like to take the time to express how honoured we are to have been named not only as 'Rural Hotel of the Year', but also 'Overall Hotel of the Year' at the 2022 Food and Travel Reader Awards.

"What a fantastic achievement – thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for us.”

