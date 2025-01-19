Harrogate Town reaping the benefits of returning to 'their roots' with tried-and-tested formation

Bryn Morris has made a big difference in the middle of the park since joining the Sulphurites from Newport County for an undisclosed fee.

Simon Weaver feels that Harrogate Town are reaping the benefits of going “back to their roots” and lining up in a 4-4-2 formation.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a dreadful run of form which saw them collect just one point from a possible 21, the Sulphurites have won back-to-back League Two matches, defeating both Barrow and Cheltenham by a 2-0 score-line.

And they have done so whilst playing in the system which earned them two promotions in the space of three years and saw them progress from National League North to the Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, Weaver was adamant that deploying his troops in a 4-4-2 was not an option with the make-up of his squad as it was prior to the January arrival of Bryn Morris, a player he has described as a “midfield general”.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

However, with the former England youth international having added both presence and physicality as well as ball-playing ability, Town look in much better shape and to be capable of dragging themselves clear of the relegation zone.

"We’ve been able to get back to what got us here,” Weaver said following Friday night’s home triumph over Cheltenham. “We’ve been two banks of four, two strikers, and we are looking to pass forwards.

"Taking Deano [Cornelius] out of the really physical cauldron of central midfield has paid off. He’s not an out-and-out winger, but it’s back to kind of like how we used to play with Jack Diamond on the left, hugging the touchline and getting at people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do that with JD [James Daly], and then on the right, in George Thomson’s position, Deano is coming in narrower as third midfielder, and then we are getting the full-back to go outside him.

Dean Cornelius in action during Harrogate Town's recent 2-0 victory over Cheltenham at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

"So it’s back to our roots and what we know best. But it’s been so hard to name a team where we thought we were strong enough in that system. So you end up tearing your hair out, but finally it looks like we have got a squad together.”

Prior to Town’s recent victories over Barrow and Cheltenham, some of their best results and most impressive performances this season have come when Weaver has set them up in a 4-4-2 formation.

Among those victories were their 1-0 FA Cup upset of League One high-flyers Wrexham, plus league wins against Doncaster Rovers (2-0) and Gillingham (2-1).

Now eight points clear of the bottom two, Harrogate return to action on Tuesday evening when they entertain Colchester United (7.45pm).