Harrogate Town Ladies partners with #HerGameToo campaign

Harrogate Town Ladies have partnered with the #HerGameToo campaign

#HerGameToo is a campaign that was created by 12 passionate female football fans to help eradicate sexism in the football industry and create a better and more inclusive atmosphere for female fans - now and for the next generation.

The Non-Profit Organisation is aiming to create awareness and want women and girls of all ages to feel confident and safe sharing their opinion about football both online and in real life without fear of sexist abuse.

The Harrogate Town Ladies versus York City Ladies fixture will be free to attend and will see local community groups come together to actively promote equality, celebrate diversity, and educate and inspire the next generation of women in football.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Town Ladies said: "Football is for everyone and we wholeheartedly advocate that everyone, regardless of gender background, race, colour, age, sexual orientation and beliefs are welcome at Harrogate Town Football club."

Alongside what is sure to be an intriguing NERWFL fixture with two teams aiming for promotion, there will be plenty of other events happening on the day, from photo opportunities, pre-match entertainment and refreshments.

Prior to the match, there will be an opportunity to meet and have photos taken with the Harrogate Town Ladies players and club mascot, Harry Gator.

The Harrogate Town Community Foundation will also be running pre-match entertainment for attendees to get involved with.

Turnstiles will open at 12.30pm with free entry on the gate available for anyone who has not downloaded a ticket in advance.

Tickets can be downloaded online, or collected from the Harrogate Town Club Shop on Commercial Street in Harrogate Town Centre.

For more information, visit https://www.harrogatetownafc.com/fixtures-results/ladies/