Harrogate Round Table present cheque to Friends of Harrogate Hospital for charity bonfire and fireworks display

Harrogate Round Table presenting the £6,568.42 cheque to Andy Wilkinson of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital

It was a record breaking year for donations at the Harrogate Round Table's 50th annual Stray Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Display which made a welcome return after a Covid-enforced gap year, with large crowds helping to raise a whopping £6,568.42 for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital Charity.

Andy Wilkinson, from the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, said: "The Friends of Harrogate Hospital are very grateful to Harrogate Round Table for selecting us as the beneficiary of this year’s bonfire and fireworks on the Stray.

"The amount raised shows thanks from the local community for the exceptional efforts of our local NHS during the Covid pandemic.

"The money will be devoted to purchase equipment or facilities not available from NHS resources to further improve patient care at Harrogate Hospital.

"The Friends continue fundraising throughout the year to support the excellent work within our hospital and in the community."

John Carter, one of the organisers of the event, said: "Each year our priority is to put on a fantastic and safe bonfire and fireworks display that’s free for everyone to attend.

"Our second objective is to raise funds for worthy local charities and we’re delighted to have raised this sum for the Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

"We would like to say a big thank you to the very generous Harrogate public."

Harrogate Round Table also want to flag the amazing generosity of everyone who donated to the Go Fund Me fundraiser, those who gave cash to the bucket shakers, and those who used text 'NHS' to 70450.

Having celebrated 50 years of putting on the event, Harrogate Round Table are now asking attendees and the wider Harrogate public for their views on how to take the event forward in future years.

An online survey has been created which can be accessed from their website, Facebook page, or via the following link at https://forms.gle/816JNoeaV4vygsTJ7

The organisers would also like to extend their gratitude to the number of companies, organisations and individuals who helped make the event happen, many of whom provided goods and services for free or at heavily discounted rates.

The suppliers of this year’s event included Ferrensby Fireworks, North Yorkshire Scouts, 1st Pannal Scouts, Your Harrogate, Techbuyer, Chameleon Technology, Haredata Electronics, Artus Digital Marketing, FTAV, HACS, A1 Skip Hire, Tyler Parker Photography, SEP Traffic Management, and EMS Ambulance Services.

Harrogate Round Table is a group of local men aged 18-45 who organise charity and community events, including the annual Harrogate Beer Festival and the Stray Bonfire, as well as supporting local charity projects and meeting regularly for activities and the occasional drink.