Harrogate Town 2 Cheltenham Town 0: 'Positivity' and 'aggression' key to Sulphurites' success

Cheltenham Town midfielder Luke Young (8) heads the ball into his own net to hand Harrogate Town a 34th-minute lead at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

“Positivity” and “aggression” were the two key factors behind Harrogate Town’s comfortable 2-0 win over Cheltenham on Friday evening.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the view of Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver after he saw his team record back-to-back League Two victories for just the second time this season and pull eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Though there was arguably an element of fortune about both of their goals, Town were good value for all three points, enjoying more possession and creating a greater number of chances - particularly during the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Weaver attributed their strong showing to the way his players approached the contest.

Sulphurites players celebrate after taking a 2-0 lead against Cheltenham 10 minutes into the second half of Friday night's League Two fixture.

“I’m really happy. It was an emphatic display,” he said.

“But we came in at half-time and it was only 1-0. So, with a narrow score-line, we said go and get another, and if you get a second, try to get a third.

“We tried to be positive with the messages so that the lads could have that psyche about them where they think ‘yeah, we’re a positive team and we are on the front foot’.

“And physically, we looked strong. We were really up for the fight. We were aggressive all over the park tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver was 'really happy' with his team's performance against the Robins.

“There were bodies flying all over the place, but it was them, not us, on the floor.”

Town had much the better of the opening 45 and first threatened when Jack Muldoon’s volley from more than 20 yards out drew a fine diving save from visiting custodian Joe Day.

Jasper Moon then looped a header wide from a James Daly corner when he ought to have done much better.

The hosts continued to press forward and Daly’s superb cross from the left was nodded over his own cross-bar by Cheltenham skipper Scott Bennet with Josh March waiting to pounce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resulting corner saw Daly deliver another inviting ball into the Robins’ six-yard box - this time from the right flank - but on this occasion Luke Young’s attempt to clear the danger only resulted in him powering a header into the back of the away net.

A goal to the good with 34 minutes on the clock and Cheltenham seemingly there for the taking, Town upped the ante as the interval approached and twice came close to adding a second.

First, March saw a goal-bound effort inadvertently blocked by team-mate Muldoon following a scramble at another corner, then Daly drilled an effort towards the top corner which Day did well to turn over his cross-bar.

The second period was more even, however Harrogate continued to look the more likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 55 minutes on the clock, Bryn Morris teed up March for a strike inside the box that was deflected narrowly off target. And, from the left-wing corner that followed, Town doubled their advantage.

Morris swung a dangerous ball to the far post and the unfortunate Bennet put through his own net under pressure from Toby Sims.

Morris then came within a whisker of making it 3-0, whipping a free-kick from the left-hand edge of the penalty area towards the far corner and forcing Day into an excellent fingertip stop.

The hosts never really looked likely to surrender that lead during the final third of the contest, with Cheltenham’s only clear opening materialising in the 75th minute, when James Belshaw got down well to keep out Ethan Archer’s shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On seeing Town open up a significant gap to the bottom two, albeit having played a couple of games more than both Morecambe and Carlisle, Weaver said: “Back-to-back wins improve the look of the table for us.”