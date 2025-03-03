Hopeful snackers hunted for coveted square Doritos - worth £10,000

Snack fans queued outside a supermarket in the hope of winning up to £10,000 - by finding special packs containing rare square Doritos.

The competition saw 20 bags containing four-sided versions of the famously triangular snack hidden on the shelves.

Queues started to form outside Tesco Extra in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, after the location of the first winning pack was teased with a clue.

It comes after the snack brand revealed it was introducing a square version of its iconic triangular chip - the first time the shape has ever been changed – to mark its partnership with A Minecraft Movie.

The £10,000 prize was eventually found by Choon Yeoh, from Greater London, who plans to spend the cash on taking his mum on a family holiday to China.

The square chip followed weeks of speculation after a cryptic advertising campaign which teased the new shape with the line ‘The shape of things to come’.

It even led to other brands known for their distinctive shapes getting involved, with Krispy Kreme posting an image of a square doughnut, and Walkers Squares cheekily proclaiming, ‘The shape of things already’.

A spokesperson for Doritos, which will be releasing further clues on its Instagram teasing the location of more winning packs next week, said: “We heard the debate and buzz that changing our iconic triangle chips square caused, and we’re here to reassure everyone that this shapeshift comes with huge prizes.

“Lucky shoppers could find themselves winning up to £10,000 if they find a special pack of 180g Chilli Heatwave Doritos containing rare square Doritos.”