When are temperatures set to nudge 30C this week in Harrogate?

Harrogate is set for a heatwave this week as temperatures soar across the country.

Temperatures could reach up to 29C in Harrogate on Tuesday between 4pm-6pm, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are set to soar in Harrogate this week.

The town is set for plenty of sunshine across the week, but could see some thundery showers on Tuesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to be high throughout the night, with the Met Office predicting temperatures as high as 22C at midnight on Tuesday.

Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Paul Gundersen, said: "The UK will experience another pulse of high temperatures this week, with the possibility of records being broken for not only July but also all-time records. The weather setup is broadly similar to the pattern that brought high temperatures to much of continental Europe at the end of June. As well as high temperatures during the day, overnight temperatures will also be notably warm and could also break records. Conditions will feel much more comfortable for all by the time we get to Friday."

The heatwave will start to break overnight into Friday, as a cold front pushes eastwards bringing rainfall and thunderstorms as fresher air moves in from the Atlantic.