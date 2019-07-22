Knaresborough cannon latest - everything we know so far in search for missing gun

Divers plunged into the River Nidd last week to try to solve the mystery of Knaresborough’s long-lost cannon, which disappeared without a trace more than half a century ago.

Just days to Harrogate's biggest-ever carnival



Members of Harrogate British Sub Aqua Club (BSAC) went into the river last Tuesday night to look for the gun which rested on the banks of the river and went missing approximately 60 years ago.

The last record of the cannon was on the pathway next to Marigolds Cafe near the railway bridge. The search was coordinated by members of Renaissance Knaresborough, who had heard about the missing cannon and were intrigued by the mystery surrounding it.

Liz Baxandall, a volunteer at Renaissance Knaresborough, said: “No one was sure whether it would be there or not but it was exciting to try to find out. It is a bit of a mystery and everyone in the community would love to know what happened to it. I’m sure it would be a fabulous story.”

Can you spot yourself in these pictures from Harrogate's Fake Festival?



The cannon is believed to have been thrown into the river but there is still lots of speculation about what happened to it and locals are eager to find out the truth. Although divers did not find the cannon this time, they did recover the bottom of the sunken Marigold boat, much to the delight of the crowd.

Talks are ongoing about holding another search for the cannon at some point in the near future, when the river is flowing faster.

Renaissance Knaresborough plans to raise the cannon if it is found as part of the Knaresborough Autumnfest celebrations in September.

This search is part of a wider project to recover lost artefacts in the town for a potential museum in the future. The group is appealing to members of the community to come forward with information about the cannon.

Police appeal after naked man flees from Nidd Gorge



Mrs Baxandall said: “We want to tell the true story of Knaresborough but we want to do it well, using real people and real historical items. The history here is so interesting and we want to try and put it together piece by piece. We definitely have not given up yet. The hunt goes on.”