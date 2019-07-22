The Gunter family making the most of the festival.

Can you spot yourself in these pictures from Harrogate's Fake Festival?

The Fake Festival returned to Harrogate for another great day out on Saturday.

Take a look through these pictures from the tribute-based event and see if you recognise anyone.

Festival-goers taking a selfie.

1. Fake Festival 2019

Festival-goers taking a selfie.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Gemma Simpson and Melanie Flintoft sporting glitter at the festival.

2. Fake Festival 2019

Gemma Simpson and Melanie Flintoft sporting glitter at the festival.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Libby Pigott, Millie Gregory and Charlie Pigott showing off their best festival attire.

3. Fake Festival 2019

Libby Pigott, Millie Gregory and Charlie Pigott showing off their best festival attire.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Simon Cotton, Mitch Smith, Andy Cook and Andy Nolan enjoying the day.

4. Fake Festival 2019

Simon Cotton, Mitch Smith, Andy Cook and Andy Nolan enjoying the day.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7