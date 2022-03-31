What is the weather forecast for the rest of the week across the Harrogate district?
Snow overnight and this morning has caused disruption across the Harrogate district, but what is the weather like for the rest of the week?
A spell of unsettled weather will continue throughout much of the country this week, with rain showers and a possible mix of sleet and snow, mainly on high ground in the north.
A yellow weather warning will remain in place across the Harrogate district until 10am on Friday, April 1.
Here is what the weather forecast looks like for the rest of the week and over the weekend...
Today:
Blustery wintry showers will continue throughout today, most frequent along the coast with hail, sleet and further brief snow in places.
It will feel cold with a chill wind, but there will be some bright spells throughout the day.
Maximum temperature - 6 °C
Tonight:
Occasional showers will continue throughout the night.
Showers remaining wintery although any snow accumulations mainly limited to high ground.
It will be cold with icy patches and frost developing in places.
Minimum temperature - 0 °C
Friday:
Another bright but chilly day with occasional showers continuing, particularly along the coast with hail and sleet remaining likely.
Maximum temperature - 8 °C
Outlook for Saturday to Monday:
It will be cloudy with occasional showers Saturday, still wintry in places.
A much drier day on Sunday with some more brightness.
Monday looking breezier with the risk of rain and cold throughout with frosty mornings.