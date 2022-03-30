Harry's Boozy Tour of Harrogate set to launch next month to celebrate the town’s best-loved pubs

Harry Satloka, the man behind the Free Walking Tours of Harrogate, has created a three hour tasting experience, where you will be able to join him and take in some of the finest, quality products that the world has to offer.

At each venue, Mr Satloka will tell the history of each type of alcohol, as well as the venue that you are visiting.

Harry said: “On my new Boozy Tour, we will enjoy an evening spent diving into Harrogate’s best taverns, inns and ale houses and the story behind the libations that they have to offer.

Harry Satloka, the man behind the Free Walking Tours of Harrogate, is branching out to celebrate the town’s best-loved pubs

“The tour is first and foremost a cultural and educational experience where we mull over some of life’s great questions such as ‘why do we clink glasses when we cheers?’ and ‘why do we even say ‘cheers?'.”

Starting from The Old Bell in Low Harrogate, you will get to try three 1/3 pints of beer, accompanied with canapés.

At the second stop, you will get to try a glass of champagne at Hales Bar and learn all about where the sparkling beverage originates from.

The Sky Bar at The Yorkshire and The Fat Badger are the next stops on the tour, where you will enjoy a double Slingsby Gin and tonic, along with some tasty nibbles.

The final stop of Harry’s Boozy Tour is North Bar Harrogate, where you will get to choose a cocktail of your choice and tuck into a charcuterie and cheese board.

Harry added: “I have designed a delightful stroll through Harrogate where we can not only see and hear its history, but taste it as well.

“As a licensee, I have a responsibly not only to my guests on the tour, but to the amazing teams of the establishments we will be visiting to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time.”

The tour, which costs £55 per person, takes around three hours, with 45 minutes scheduled at each stop.

The tours begin at the Old Bell at 6.30pm on Friday and Saturday from April 15 and each tour can only take eight people, so booking is essential.