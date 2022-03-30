Harrogate's Race for Life returns this summer and everyone is welcome

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the town and anyone who joins between Monday, April 4 and Monday, April 18 can claim a 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale.

One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime and money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson for Harrogate, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way and whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to take part in the Race for Life."

People of all ages and abilities are invited to sign up to the Race for Life events taking place on the Stray on Sunday, July 10.

Women, men and children can choose from the 3km, 5km and 10km events and there is also a chance to take part in the Pretty Muddy event - a mud-splattered obstacle course.

Siobhan added: “Our Race for Life events are open to all.

"For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park, slow and steady still wins and for others, it’s a jog.

"Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10km distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.”

“But what is for certain is that we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.

"Race for Life Harrogate will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against Covid-19 and hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”