Storm Eunice: When can we expect the worst across the Harrogate district?

Storm Eunice is the second storm to hit the country in as many days following the disruption caused by Storm Dudley.

The Met Office has forecast that Harrogate will be hit by winds reaching 60mph later this evening, with temperatures feeling as low as -6°C.

The storm will also bring rain showers arriving from the west, with the chance of snow on the hills.

Here is an hour by hour weather report for the Harrogate district as we head into the afternoon:

Today (Friday, February 18)

3pm - 52mph winds

Chance of rain: 50 per cent

Temperature - 3°C (feels like -3°C)

4pm - 60mph winds

Chance of rain: 50 per cent

Temperature - 3°C (feels like -4°C)

5pm - 58mph winds

Chance of rain: 70 per cent

Temperature - 3°C (feels like -4°C)

6pm - 57mph winds

Chance of rain: 60 per cent

Temperature - 2°C (feels like -5°C)

7pm - 52mph winds

Chance of rain: 60 per cent

Temperature - 2°C (feels like -6°C)

8pm - 45mph winds

Chance of rain: 50 per cent

Temperature - 2°C (feels like -4°C)

9pm - 38mph winds

Chance of rain: 60 per cent

Temperature - 2°C (feels like -3°C)

10pm - 36mph winds

Chance of rain: 10 per cent

Temperature - 2°C (feels like -4°C)

11pm - 36mph winds

Chance of rain: 40 per cent

Temperature - 2°C (feels like -4°C)

National Highways has advised road users to avoid travel unless it's essential and has warned of dangerous driving conditions for vulnerable vehicles such as high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes, with exceptional side winds and wind-blown debris.