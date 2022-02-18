Storm Eunice: When can we expect the worst across the Harrogate district?
A Met Office yellow weather warning remains in place across Harrogate today but when can we expect the worst to hit the district?
Storm Eunice is the second storm to hit the country in as many days following the disruption caused by Storm Dudley.
The Met Office has forecast that Harrogate will be hit by winds reaching 60mph later this evening, with temperatures feeling as low as -6°C.
The storm will also bring rain showers arriving from the west, with the chance of snow on the hills.
Here is an hour by hour weather report for the Harrogate district as we head into the afternoon:
Today (Friday, February 18)
3pm - 52mph winds
Chance of rain: 50 per cent
Temperature - 3°C (feels like -3°C)
4pm - 60mph winds
Chance of rain: 50 per cent
Temperature - 3°C (feels like -4°C)
5pm - 58mph winds
Chance of rain: 70 per cent
Temperature - 3°C (feels like -4°C)
6pm - 57mph winds
Chance of rain: 60 per cent
Temperature - 2°C (feels like -5°C)
7pm - 52mph winds
Chance of rain: 60 per cent
Temperature - 2°C (feels like -6°C)
8pm - 45mph winds
Chance of rain: 50 per cent
Temperature - 2°C (feels like -4°C)
9pm - 38mph winds
Chance of rain: 60 per cent
Temperature - 2°C (feels like -3°C)
10pm - 36mph winds
Chance of rain: 10 per cent
Temperature - 2°C (feels like -4°C)
11pm - 36mph winds
Chance of rain: 40 per cent
Temperature - 2°C (feels like -4°C)
National Highways has advised road users to avoid travel unless it's essential and has warned of dangerous driving conditions for vulnerable vehicles such as high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes, with exceptional side winds and wind-blown debris.
A number of rail operators have also advised customers across its network not to travel and if they are, should be prepared to delays and cancellations.
