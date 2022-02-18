Storm Eunice: Yellow weather warning remains in place as strong winds causes disruption across the Harrogate district

Storm Eunice is the second storm to hit the country in as many days following the disruption caused by Storm Dudley.

Strong winds and continued disruption is expected for much of the UK on Friday, with a rare red weather warning in place for parts of Southern England and Wales.

Snow, heavy in places, is likely to develop on the northern side of Storm Eunice as it moves across the country.

A Met Office yellow weather warning remains in place across the Harrogate district today as Storm Eunice is set to cause disruption across the region

Not all areas within the warning area are expected to see snow, however, some places may see around 5cm of snow at low levels away from the coasts.

Accumulations are expected to be significantly higher over hills, with 10cm, possibly 20cm, above around 300 to 400 metres.

Strong winds occurring at the same time may lead to very poor visibility, blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow.

The yellow warning is in place until 6pm this evening.

National Highways has advised road users to avoid travel unless it's essential.

It has warned of dangerous driving conditions for vulnerable vehicles such as high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes, with exceptional side winds and wind-blown debris.

Northern Rail has warned that storms will cause significant disruption across the network.

Customers should expect delays and cancellations and are strongly advised not to travel and to check before you travel for the rest of the weekend.

TransPennine Express is urging customers across its network not to travel.

Emergency speed restrictions are being put in place by Network Rail and TransPennine Express will be operating a minimal train plan.

Tickets for today will be valid on services on Saturday, or a full refund can be obtained by visiting their website.

Real Food Markets have sadly had to cancel their Harrogate event which was due to take place on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions.

The organisers behind the event said: "We are sorry to announce that our market for February 20 will not take place due to dangerous weather conditions."

RHS Garden Harlow Carr has been forced to close its doors today due to strong winds caused by the storm.