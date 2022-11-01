The weather warning covers most of North Yorkshire plus the eastern part of Northern Ireland, parts of Wales and Scotland, the North East and North West.

Forecasters expect gusts of 55 to 65mph particularly in exposed coastal areas and over higher ground, with some sudden strong gusts of wind also possible.

Harrogate District Hospital visitor parking space set to be reduced this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds across the Harrogate district

The warning is currently in place from 7am till 8pm tomorrow, with some heavy rain also forecast throughout the day.

There is a chance that there will be some delays to road and rail transport and a short term loss of power and other services is possible.