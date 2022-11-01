News you can trust since 1836
These are the 22 Harrogate district pubs listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide for 2023.

Seen as a yardstick for quality, the CAMRA Good Beer Guide is very much a badge of honour for all landlords lucky enough to be listed.

By Matt Reeder
6 minutes ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 2:54pm

The 2023 guide has now been revealed and our Harrogate district is well represented with 22 establishments listed from the town centre to Beckwithshaw, Knaresborough to Masham and Lofthouse to Ripon.

Here, we take a look at all the pubs which have made it into the CAMRA good books… which ones have you been to?

1. Beckwithshaw

Smiths Arms: Church Row, HG3 1QW (01423504871) Black Sheep Best Bitter; Greene King IPA; Timothy Taylor Landlord; 2 changing beers (often Great Newsome). A Chef & Brewer food-led venue in an 18th-century building that, as the name suggests, was formerly a blacksmith’s forge.

Photo: Claire Lim

2. Harrogate

Blues Cafe Bar: 4 Montpellier Parade, HG1 2TJ (01423566881) 4 changing beers (often Isaac Poad, Ossett, Rooster’s). A small single-room cafe bar in the town centre, modelled on an Amsterdam cafe bar.

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Harrogate

Devonshire Tap House: 10 Devonshire Place, HG1 4AA (01423568702) Timothy Taylor Boltmaker; 7 changing beers (often Brass Castle, Harrogate, Wilde Child). A cosy old pub, rescued, restored and renovated in 2014, then refurbished and reopened again by new independent operators in 2019.

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Harrogate

Disappearing Chin: 38 Beulah Street, HG1 1QH (opp bus station) (07539942344) 3 changing beers. This small bar, opened in 2019 in a shop unit opposite the bus station, is accessible from either Beulah Street or Station Parade.

Photo: Gerard Binks

