Here, we take a look at all the pubs which have made it into the CAMRA good books… which ones have you been to?
1. Beckwithshaw
Smiths Arms: Church Row, HG3 1QW (01423504871)
Black Sheep Best Bitter; Greene King IPA; Timothy Taylor Landlord; 2 changing beers (often Great Newsome). A Chef & Brewer food-led venue in an 18th-century building that, as the name suggests, was formerly a blacksmith’s forge.
Photo: Claire Lim
2. Harrogate
Blues Cafe Bar: 4 Montpellier Parade, HG1 2TJ (01423566881) 4 changing beers (often Isaac Poad, Ossett, Rooster’s). A small single-room cafe bar in the town centre, modelled on an Amsterdam cafe bar.
Photo: Gerard Binks
3. Harrogate
Devonshire Tap House: 10 Devonshire Place, HG1 4AA (01423568702) Timothy Taylor Boltmaker; 7 changing beers (often Brass Castle, Harrogate, Wilde Child). A cosy old pub, rescued, restored and renovated in 2014, then refurbished and reopened again by new independent operators in 2019.
Photo: Gerard Binks
4. Harrogate
Disappearing Chin: 38 Beulah Street, HG1 1QH (opp bus station) (07539942344) 3 changing beers. This small bar, opened in 2019 in a shop unit opposite the bus station, is accessible from either Beulah Street or Station Parade.
Photo: Gerard Binks