Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district on Tuesday

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district tomorrow (January 10).

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The warning is currently in place from 6am and will remain in place until 8pm.

Persistent heavy rain may lead to some disruption, including the risk of flooding.

The Met Office said: “Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, with bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district
“Spray and flooding on roads is probable and could make journey times longer.

“There could also be some interruption to power supplies and other services possible.”

The Environment Agency issued a flood alert last week for areas around Masham, Boroughbridge, Aldborough and Bishop Monkton due to the rising river levels in the Lower River Ure.

It was removed over the weekend and there are currently no flood alerts or warnings in the Harrogate district.

For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

