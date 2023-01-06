The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the town and anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code RFL23NY.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

Every year, around 32,500 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life returns to Harrogate in July – with discounted entry if you sign up in January

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

The Race for Life events will take place on The Stray on Sunday, July 9 and are open to people of all ages and abilities where they can choose from the 3k, 5k and 10k events.

Michaela Robinson-Tate, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Yorkshire, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Harrogate to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but support through events like Race for Life funds ground-breaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park – slow and steady still wins – and for others, it’s a jog.

"Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10k distance but what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

