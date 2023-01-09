These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from January 9.
Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
Princes Street
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 9 till 10 January
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Woodfield Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 11 till 12 January
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
John Street
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 11 till 12 January
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Timble Grove
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 11 till 12 January
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Bartle Avenue
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 11 till 13 January
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Wood View
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 11 till 13 January
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
For more information about roadworks and road closures in your area, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map