These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from January 9.

By Lucy Chappell
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Princes Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 9 till 10 January

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Woodfield Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 11 till 12 January

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

John Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 11 till 12 January

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Timble Grove

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 11 till 12 January

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Bartle Avenue

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 11 till 13 January

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Wood View

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 11 till 13 January

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

For more information about roadworks and road closures in your area, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

