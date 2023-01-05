News you can trust since 1836
Flood alert issued by Environment Agency for parts of Harrogate district

The Environment Agency have issued a flood alert for some parts of the Harrogate district.

By Lucy Chappell
2 hours ago - 1 min read

In an update at 7.14am this morning, the Environment Agency has said that flooding is possible in low-lying land including agricultural land and local roads in the areas around Masham, Boroughbridge, Aldborough and Bishop Monkton.

The Environment Agency Flood Warning System has issued the message based on rising river levels in the Lower River Ure.

The Environment Agency have issued a flood alert for some parts of the Harrogate district
Residents are being advised to monitor local water levels and weather conditions, avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding and start acting on your flood plan if you have one.

According to the Met Office, heavy rain is forecast across the Harrogate district later this evening.

For more information about the flood alert and for further advice, head to https://www.gov.uk/check-flooding

