News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Two popular Harrogate restaurants to offer diners 50 per cent off food throughout January

Two popular restaurants in Harrogate are offering their diners 50 per cent off their food bill throughout January.

By Lucy Chappell
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Between 2 and 31 January, Manahatta and Banyan have announced that they are offering customers 50 per cent off their food bill, all day from Sunday to Thursday.

A spokesperson for ARC Inspirations, owners of both restaurant chains, said: “We believe that the discount is the perfect excuse to spend your first month of 2023 enjoying delicious food surrounded by your family and friends at an incredible price.”

Hide Ad

Drink and drug drivers stopped by North Yorkshire Police in Harrogate last night

Manahatta and Banyan in Harrogate are offering diners 50 per cent off their food bill throughout January
Most Popular

The offer is only available when pre-booked 24 hours in advance through Manahatta’s and Banyan’s website and excludes the bottomless brunch, kids menu, upgrades, Dine for £7.99 offer and extras.

To book a table at Manahatta and for more information about the 50 per cent off food offer, visit https://www.manahatta.co.uk/50-off-january

Hide Ad

To book a table at Banyan and for more information about the 50 per cent off food offer, visit https://www.banyanbar.co.uk/50-off-january

Harrogate Italian restaurant Piccolino to offer diners 50 per cent off their food bill throughout January