Two popular Harrogate restaurants to offer diners 50 per cent off food throughout January

Between 2 and 31 January, Manahatta and Banyan have announced that they are offering customers 50 per cent off their food bill, all day from Sunday to Thursday.

A spokesperson for ARC Inspirations, owners of both restaurant chains, said: “We believe that the discount is the perfect excuse to spend your first month of 2023 enjoying delicious food surrounded by your family and friends at an incredible price.”

Manahatta and Banyan in Harrogate are offering diners 50 per cent off their food bill throughout January

The offer is only available when pre-booked 24 hours in advance through Manahatta’s and Banyan’s website and excludes the bottomless brunch, kids menu, upgrades, Dine for £7.99 offer and extras.

To book a table at Manahatta and for more information about the 50 per cent off food offer, visit https://www.manahatta.co.uk/50-off-january

