Man arrested and £100,000 seized following police chase on A1(M) in Harrogate district

The 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday (January 3) on suspicion of failing to stop for police on the A1.

At around 1.50pm on Tuesday, police received a call into the Force Control Room from a member of the public reporting a car being driven erratically southbound, near to Scotch Corner.

The witness stated that the car had been weaving in and out of traffic and undertaking vehicles, while the driver appeared to be on the phone.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested following a police chase on the A1(M) in the Harrogate district

Concerned for motorists safety, traffic officers located the vehicle which was now near to Dishforth and followed it towards Boroughbridge.

As they approached Wetherby Services, units got in front of the suspect vehicle and directed the driver to leave the carriageway, into the service station.

As they got nearer to the services, the driver made off and drove at speed through the service station car park towards the hotel at the back of the site, colliding with a member of the public’s vehicle on its way through.

The driver then abandoned the car and attempted to make off through neighbouring fields.

Officers pursued on foot and within four minutes of running from the car, the suspect had been located by officers with the support of a police dog.

He was arrested for failing to stop when instructed and handcuffed.

A search of his vehicle uncovered a substantial amount of cash estimated to be around £100,000 and two large tubs of plant food.

The driver also failed a roadside drug test, testing positive for cocaine.

He was further arrested on suspicion of drug driving and also on suspicion of being in possession of criminal property, dangerous driving, driving otherwise than accordance with a licence, failing to stop after a road traffic accident, money laundering, theft of a motor vehicle and for driving without insurance.

