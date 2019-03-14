TWO weather warnings in place for Harrogate: What you need to know

Two weather warnings are in place for Harrogate tomorrow and Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for strong and gusty winds tomorrow, Friday, with some disruption to travel expected.

The Met Office said: "Westerly winds will become strong and gusty once again early on Friday morning, easing again later in the day. Gusts of 50-55 mph are likely fairly widely with isolated gusts of 60-65 mph possible."

The second yellow warning is for Saturday, when heavy and persistent rain is forecast, with the potential for flooding.

A spokesperson for The Weather Channel said: “Storm Gareth may have departed but that won’t be the end of the blustery and unsettled weather.

“There will be rain early in the day, heaviest on the hills. But there will also be some sunny spells with showers, and temperatures will be around average for this time of the year, but feel colder due to the winds.”