Harrogate has the highest average food hygiene rating in the UK

A new report's revealed that Harrogate has the highest average food hygiene rating of any town and city in the UK,

Closely followed by Hastings, with Southport coming in third, Harrogate came out on top with an outstanding average rating of 4.85 out of 5.

The findings have come from Yorkshire-based E-Learning provider High Speed Training, who have released a new food hygiene ratings report analysing data from a quarter of a million food businesses from across the UK, to investigate how regions, towns and cities compare nationally.

The provider took an in-depth look at the food hygiene rating scheme, and aggregated Food Standards Agency data to provide an overall picture of the nation, complete with an interactive map and league tables.

Walsall, Luton, Birmingham and Bolton had the lowest average scores on the towns and cities table. Analysis showed 1 in 5 Birmingham establishments had a rating of 2 or lower.

London placed last in the regional table, with Barking and Dagenham scoring an average of 3.43. Takeaways were the biggest offenders across the UK, with 1 in 9 rated two or lower.

This comes as Just Eat announces their plans to invest £1 million into a food safety programme and introduces a minimum standard rating of 3 for all new restaurant sign ups. “

Lee Batchelor, who led the data team on the project, said: "Our report aims to improve consumers’ understanding of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme and the Scottish Food Hygiene Information Scheme, so they can make informed decisions around where to eat and drink.

"“The ratings are based on more than just personal hygiene. There are different areas of inspection and the schemes do have their limitations. It’s just about understanding that and knowing where to get the right information."