Incident at Harrogate district school: Eight-year-old produces knife and threatens police

An eight-year-old girl produced a kitchen knife in class and threatened police during an incident at a Harrogate district school.

The girl's class was evacuated, and she is now receiving appropriate support. There were no injuries, and the knife was recovered by police.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police regarding the incident, reads: "Police attended a primary school in the Harrogate District on 18 February after an eight-year-old girl produced a kitchen knife in class.

"The class was evacuated and the police were called. During the incident the girl made threats to the attending officers and teaching staff.

"The incident was brought to a safe conclusion and no one was injured and the knife recovered. The girl is now receiving appropriate support."