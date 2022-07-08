Yorkshire passengers warned of disruption to TransPennine Express services this weekend

The train company will be running a reduced service on both Saturday and Sunday (July 9 and 10) due to continued increased levels of staff sickness.

Customers making essential journeys on these days are asked to plan ahead, check carefully before travelling and allow extra time, as delays and short-notice cancellations are likely.

A number of large-scale events including the Women’s Euros, Newsam Park Open Air Festival and Rugby League fixtures are set to take place this weekend, and anyone heading to an event is asked to seek alternative methods of travel.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers are being warned of disruption to TransPennine Express services this weekend due to staff sickness

Fundraisers are ready as Race for Life returns to Harrogate this weekend - and there is still time to enter

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are sorry to say that we’re expecting further disruption to our services this weekend because of continuing high levels of staff sickness.

“As a result of these challenges, we’re asking customers to only travel if necessary on Saturday and Sunday, and to plan ahead and check before they travel as well as allowing additional time, as services are expected to be really busy and further delays and cancellations likely.

“People travelling to one of the major events taking place across our network are asked to seek alternative methods of transport.”

Bikes will not be permitted on-board TransPennine Express services this weekend.