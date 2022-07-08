Here are nine tips to keeping your car clean this summer from bug splats and tree sap

The car leasing experts at LeaseCar.uk know how difficult it is to get rid of insect splatter and hardened tree sap, so they have put together a list of tips on how to easily remove these stains from your car.

With the summer season underway, drivers may notice that after returning from a long car journey their windshield, headlights and bonnet are full of small speckles of grime caused by driving through swarms of bugs and sap dripping from trees.

However, that shouldn’t put you off the idea of a summer road trip, because with a few simple steps it’s possible to make your car look spotless again.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are nine tips to help keep your car clean and shiny this summer

A spokesperson from LeaseCar.uk, said: “It may be a difficult task when the grime is left on the car for a long time, as insect stains, tar and sap will bond to the paintwork.

“But with the right cleaning solutions and speedy reactions, you can easily get rid of the dirt yourself, using either specialist products or just generic household items.

“If you want to make your life easier, then the key is to act fast to prevent the splats hardening and harming the car’s bodywork.”

Here are nine tips from LeaseCar.uk:

Pressure washer or hose

The first thing you should try is to see how much dirt you can get off with just some water pressure

This will also soften the remaining splatter, making it easier to remove in the next steps

Bug and tar remover

There are powerful formulas that quickly remove tough stains on exterior, without damaging the car’s paintwork

They come in spray and aerosol bottles, they’re easy to use and you can purchase them at hardware shops for an affordable price

Bug removal sponge

A specialist removal sponge is another helpful tool that is designed to help you fight those adhesive stains without a hassle

The sponge is made of abrasive fabric, however it doesn’t leave any scratches on the surface

Baking soda

One of the simplest ways to remove ingrained contaminants is to use baking soda mixed with water

It’s a common alternative for car soap and works well as a mild scrubbing paste

Dryer sheets

Dampen a dryer sheet with warm water and use it to wipe down the car

Make sure to thoroughly wash your car after using this method to ensure that the chemicals in the laundry product don’t damage the exterior of the ca

Glass cleaner

Although common household glass cleaner might be too abrasive to be used on car paint, it’s a good solution for cleaning the windshield

Just mix it with a little bit of soap, spray it on bug splats and sap, let it sit for a while and then wipe it off with a wet towel

Vinegar solution

Vinegar is another good option for cleaning the windshield, as its mildly acidic formula works well with eliminating all kinds of debris from glass surfaces

Oil substances

Simple household oils, like baby, lamp and cooking oil might also effectively get the job done

Apply one of the oils onto a soft cloth, rub it in circular motions on the stained areas and rinse the car after

Wax your car

To prevent your car being covered in splatter and stains in the future, apply wax to the paint