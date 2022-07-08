Fundraisers are ready as Race for Life returns to Harrogate this weekend - and there is still time to enter

The Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life returns to the town this weekend and there is still time to enter and get involved.

One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime and money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Siobhan Byrne, Race for Life spokesperson for Harrogate, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

Over 1,400 women, men and children are set to take part this weekends Race For Life in Harrogate

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way and whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to take part in the Race for Life.

People of all ages and abilities are invited to sign up to the Race for Life events taking place on Sunday , June 10.

Women, men and children can choose from the 3km, 5km and 10km events and there is also a chance to take part in the Pretty Muddy event - a mud-splattered obstacle course.

Siobhan added: “Our Race for Life events are open to all.

"For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park, slow and steady still wins and for others, it’s a jog.

"Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10km distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.”

“But what is for certain is that we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.

"Race for Life Harrogate will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Cancer Research UK is looking for volunteer marshals to help on Sunday.

If you would like to help, contact race manager Frankie Wood by emailing [email protected] or call 07789 872952.