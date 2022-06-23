Where are the cheapest petrol stations to fill up my car in Harrogate?

Last month saw the average price of petrol increase by 11p a litre - the second largest monthly increase ever seen according to RAC data and the impact is being felt by motorists across the district and businesses who rely on their vehicles to maintain a livelihood.

A litre of unleaded rose from 162.87p at the start of May to 174.02p by the end of the month - this was less than a penny short of the all-time biggest rise recorded in March when a litre of petrol jumped by 11.61p.

On June 9, new figures revealed that the average cost of filling a typical family car with petrol surpassed the £100 mark for the first time.

We reveal the cheapest places to buy petrol across Harrogate according to petrolprices.com

Simon Williams, RAC spokesperson, said: “It’s a truly dark day for drivers with petrol now crossing the thoroughly depressing threshold of £100 a tank and a complete diesel fill-up now costing around £103.43.

“With average prices so high – 182.31p for a litre of unleaded and 188.05p for diesel – there is almost certainly going to be upward inflationary pressure which is bad news for everybody.

“With drivers facing such a dire situation on the forecourts, we badly need further intervention from the Chancellor as households and businesses surely can’t take much more financial pain in conjunction with the horrendous hikes in bills.”

These are currently the cheapest places to buy petrol and diesel across Harrogate according to petrolprices.com:

Esso - Knaresborough Road, Harrogate:

Updated: 22/06/22

Unleaded: 183.1p

Diesel: 197.9p

Asda - Dragon Road, Harrogate:

Updated: 22/06/22

Unleaded: 184.7p

Diesel: 192.7p

Sainsbury's - Harrogate:

Updated: 22/06/22

Unleaded: 184.9p

Diesel: 195.9p

Morrisons - Starbeck, Harrogate:

Updated: 22/06/22

Unleaded: 185.4p

Diesel: 195.4p

BP - Leeds Road, Harrogate:

Updated: 22/06/22

Unleaded: 188.9p

Diesel: 197.9p

Texaco - Co-op, Knaresborough:

Updated: 22/06/22

Unleaded: 188.9p

Diesel: 196.9p

Co-op Manse - Wetherby Road, Harrogate

Updated: 22/06/22

Unleaded: 188.9p

Diesel: 195.9p

Co-Op Oakdale - Ripon Road, Harrogate

Updated: 22/06/22

Unleaded: 189.9p

Diesel: 195.9p

Texaco - Dragon Service Station - Skipton Road, Harrogate:

Updated: 22/06/22

Unleaded: 187.9p

Diesel: 199.9p

Esso - Wetherby Road, Harrogate:

Updated: 22/06/22

Unleaded: 189.9p

Diesel: 198.9p

Shell - Jennyfield - Ripon Road, Harrogate

Updated: 22/06/22

Unleaded: 191.9p