TransPennine Express urges customers across Yorkshire not to travel by train over the Easter weekend

Strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) is due to take place on both Easter Saturday and Sunday (April 16 and 17) and will cause significant disruption to a number of services across the North and into Scotland.

The rail operator will only be operating a limited service on these dates and is recommending customers avoid travel and make their journeys either side of the affected weekend instead.

Those attending events over the course of the weekend, including the Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup semi-final, should plan ahead and seek alternative transport.

TransPennine Express is urging customers not to travel by train over the Easter weekend due to strike action

Major infrastructure upgrades over the Easter bank holiday weekend will also mean fewer trains and some bus replacements will run.

Anyone planning on using TPE services on Easter Saturday and Sunday should travel only if they absolutely have to, and are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time and check carefully before travelling as trains will be very busy and short notice changes and cancellations are likely.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director at TransPennine Express said: “Easter is such a special time for many, with people making plans to see family or friends, or to enjoy a day out or trip away.

“Sadly, strike action by RMT means there will be major disruption to our services over the bank holiday weekend, and we are recommending people avoid travel on Easter Saturday and Sunday.

“With major events including the Manchester City vs Liverpool FA Cup semi-final planned to take place over the affected dates, we are urging people to plan ahead and seek alternative transport.”

Further strikes by RMT are also planned to take place on Sundays from April 10 up to and including June 5, and on the following weekends: April 16 and 17, April 30 and May 1 and June 4 and 5.