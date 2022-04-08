Harrogate footballer selected for England squad at Cerebral Palsy World Cup in Spain

Cameron Osburn has been selected to represent England and face some of the best players in the world at the Cerebral Palsy World Cup in Salou, Spain next month.

The ex Harrogate Grammar School student is well known across Harrogate for being the founder of Adversity United, an under 12's disability football club for boys and girls aged 6-12 years old, living with physical, behavioural, social and cerebral challenges.

He believes that children with disabilities from our district who have a passion for sport should not be side-lined or made to feel any different to anyone else.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Osburn has been selected to represent England at the Cerebral Palsy World Cup in Spain

On his England selection, Cameron said: "I’m extremely proud and honoured to have been selected to represent the England CP Senior squad in the 2022 CP World Cup.

"It has been my ambition since I was 14 years old when I played my first CP football match and I have dedicated a large part of my life to achieve my goal, training four to six times a week.

"It hasn’t been an easy path but dreams can come true with hard work, dedication and commitment.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported me. “

England CP head coach Andy Smith is looking forward to seeing what his side can achieve after naming his 14-man squad.

The Para Lions will be joined in Group A by Canada, Venezuela and Netherlands who they will face in the space of six days during the first week of May.

Andy said: “I am really happy that we have finally been able to name our group for the World Cup.

“We have a good balance to the squad, with experienced players who have been around the course a few times and have really good tournament experience, and some young players who are really exciting."

England will take on Canada in their first group match on Tuesday, May 3, kicking off at 3.30pm.

To keep up-to-date with England's progress at the World Cup, visit https://www.englandfootball.com/para/home