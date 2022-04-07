Here are nine things to do with the kids this Easter half-term in the Harrogate district

Are you looking for things to do with your family this Easter?
Here are some activities and places to visit across the Harrogate district this half-term...
1. Birchfield Farm, Summerbridge
Easter Eggstravaganza (April 9 to April 24) - Easter letter hunt round the farm and woodland, lamb feeding, new born piglets, baby goats, visit from the Easter bunny, Easter crafts, guinea pig petting, bouncy castles, go-karts and much more!
2. Mother Shipton's
Hop along to Mother Shipton’s during the Easter Holidays for an EGG-CEPTIONAL time (April 2 to April 24) - There’s something for the whole family at England’s oldest tourist attraction including a Bunny Door Trail, large children’s adventure playground, museum and gift shop
3. Swinton Bivouac
Easter adventure with Peter Rabbit and Friends (April 9 to April 24) - Help Peter and Benjamin to save Easter by rescuing all of the Easter eggs from the pesky Samuel Whiskers! Solve the clues to crack the code that will open the chest to rescue the eggs and earn an Easter treat for yourself
4. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden
Springtime and Easter egg hunts (April 2 to April 17) - Pick up an adventure trail and follow the map to complete ten fun activities during your visit. Complete the challenge and earn yourself a chocolate reward at the end
