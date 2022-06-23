TransPennine Express issues further guidance to Yorkshire customers ahead of major disruption this weekend

The rail operator will only be running a small number of trains for those making essential journeys due to strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT) on Saturday June 25, with industrial action also impacting services on Sunday, June 26.

Anyone who is heading to a major event this weekend, such as the England vs New Zealand test match in Leeds, Müller UK Athletics Championships in Manchester, the Green Day Hella Mega Tour in Huddersfield or Armed Forces Day Weekend events in Scarborough or Cleethorpes, should seek alternative transport.

TransPennine Express has issued further guidance to customers ahead of major disruption this weekend

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express, said: “Sadly, there will be widespread disruption to our services this weekend and we are reminding customers to only travel if absolutely necessary.

“An amended timetable will be in place on both Saturday and Sunday and anyone making an essential journey should allow plenty of extra time, check their journey before travelling as well as double checking the last service of the day.

“People heading to one of the major events taking place across our network this weekend are urged to seek alternative modes of transport.”

On Saturday, a limited service will be in place across just four routes (Newcastle – Edinburgh, Sheffield – Cleethorpes, Manchester Airport – Preston and Manchester Piccadilly – York), and the majority of TPE’s managed stations will be closed with no rail or replacement service available.

Bikes will not be permitted on TPE services on either Saturday or Sunday and anyone that needs to travel by train is urged to allow extra time and check right before making their trip, as any trains that are operating are likely to be busy.