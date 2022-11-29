News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from November 28.

By Lucy Chappell
4 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 10:25am

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Victoria Road

Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work on 29 November

A number of roads will be affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Most Popular

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Coppice Way

Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work on 29 November

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Hide Ad

Regent Parade

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 28 November till 16 December

Hide Ad

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Kings Road

Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Hide Ad

Albert Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November

Hide Ad

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Beulah Street

Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Hide Ad

The 21 least deprived neighbourhoods of Harrogate according to the latest census

Bilton Drive

Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Hide Ad

St Winifreds Avenue

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November

Hide Ad

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Chatsworth Place

Hide Ad

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Hide Ad

Mowbray Square

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 30 November till 1 December

Hide Ad

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Myrtle Road

Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 30 November till 1 December

A diversion will be in place and delays are expected

Hide Ad

Skipton Road

Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work from 30 November till 1 December

Hide Ad

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Get your skates on and book your slot for Harrogate’s new outdoor ice rink this Christmas

North Yorkshire County CouncilDriversHarrogateMotorists