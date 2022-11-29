These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from November 28.
Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
Victoria Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work on 29 November
Most Popular
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Coppice Way
Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work on 29 November
A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
Regent Parade
Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 28 November till 16 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Kings Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Albert Street
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Beulah Street
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
The 21 least deprived neighbourhoods of Harrogate according to the latest census
Bilton Drive
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
St Winifreds Avenue
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Chatsworth Place
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Mowbray Square
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 30 November till 1 December
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Myrtle Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 30 November till 1 December
A diversion will be in place and delays are expected
Skipton Road
Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work from 30 November till 1 December
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected