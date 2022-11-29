These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Victoria Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work on 29 November

A number of roads will be affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Coppice Way

Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work on 29 November

A traffic control system (two-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

Regent Parade

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 28 November till 16 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Kings Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Albert Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Beulah Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Bilton Drive

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

St Winifreds Avenue

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Chatsworth Place

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 29 till 30 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Mowbray Square

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 30 November till 1 December

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Myrtle Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 30 November till 1 December

A diversion will be in place and delays are expected

Skipton Road

Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work from 30 November till 1 December

