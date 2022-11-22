The 21 least deprived neighbourhoods of Harrogate according to the latest census

The least deprived areas of Harrogate have been revealed in the latest census results.

As part of the 2021 census, households in England and Wales were classified in terms of four different "dimensions of deprivation”.

Households were considered to be deprived if they met one of the four following criteria:

Employment: if any member of the household, who is not a full-time student, is either unemployed or long-term sick

Education: if no person in the household has at least five or more GCSE passes or equivalent and no-one aged 16 to 18 years is a full-time student

Health and Disability: if anyone in the household is in bad or very bad health or is disabled

Housing: if the home is either overcrowded, in a shared dwelling or has no central heating

Households were not considered to be deprived if they didn’t meet any of these criteria.

Across England, the council areas with the highest proportion of households that were not deprived included Elmbridge in Surrey (61.9%), Wokingham in Berkshire (61.5%) and Richmond upon Thames in London (61%).

Here are the areas of Harrogate with the most non-deprived households...

1. Spofforth, Burn Bridge and Huby The least deprived neighbourhood was Spofforth, Burn Bridge and Huby. Of the 2463 households in this area, 64.7% were not deprived.

2. Killinghall and Hampsthwaite Of the 2776 households in this area, 64.1% were not deprived

3. Harrogate West and Pannal Ash Of the 4571 households in this area, 63.7% were not deprived

4. Knaresborough North Of the 3061 households in this area, 63.5% were not deprived