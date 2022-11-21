These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from November 21.
Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
Park Parade, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 24 November
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Chatsworth Court, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 24 November
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Road Rear Of Commercial Street, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 24 November
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected