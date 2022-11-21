These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Park Parade, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 24 November

A number of roads will be affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Chatsworth Court, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 24 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Road Rear Of Commercial Street, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 24 November

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected